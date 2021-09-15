CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

By NICOLE WINFIELD, KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

SASTIN, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Slovakians look out for the neediest among them as he wraps up his four-day pilgrimage. Huge maskless crowds lined Francis’ motorcade route to the national shrine at Sastin. They were rewarded with a slow-moving popemobile jaunt and a smiling, waving Francis.Organizers said 45,000 people had pre-registered to attend Wednesday's Mass. They showed proof of COVID-19 vaccination to receive a barcode that gave them entree. A few thousand non-vaccinated pilgrims were allowed in with proof of a negative test or having been cured of the virus. Hardly anyone in the crowd wore facemasks.

