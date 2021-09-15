Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some 7,000 people have gathered in Ukrainian capital for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country’s LGBT community. Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and the creation of laws against LGBT hate crimes. In a statement, the marchers said “we demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country. The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year. Several hundred people opposing the LGBT march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv. No clashes have been reported.

