Tonight's Forecast: Clear and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: High pressure will result in a quiet and dry weather pattern right through Friday afternoon. Temps will be seasonable for mid-September tonight, falling into the low and mid 50s. A warming trend begins tomorrow with temps rising to near 80 for highs. It's warmer still on Friday, and slightly more humid. A cold front will gradually push through the region Friday night and Saturday morning, at which point a few showers are possible, but there won't be much. Temps will drop back a few degrees on Saturday before rising again to finish the weekend. Over the next week, Sunday and Monday may prove to be the warmest with highs in the mid 80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms will arrive next week Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds becoming calm.

THURSDAY : Becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible at night. More humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY : A lingering early morning shower is possible, then partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

