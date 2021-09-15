Calvert Hospice Board Of Directors Appoints Executive Director

Sarah Simmons, MSN, CHPN, RN

Prince Frederick, MD – The Calvert Hospice Board of Directors is pleased to announce Sarah Simmons, MSN, CHPN, RN as the new Executive Director for Calvert Hospice.

Sarah has served as the Interim Executive Director since April and accepted a permanent position with Calvert Hospice on September 1. “I’ve been privileged to work alongside our exceptional team for many years,” Sarah stated, “and I am so grateful to be able to continue to serve Calvert Hospice, and our community, in this role.”

Sarah was hired as a nurse case manager at Calvert Hospice in 2008, and in the thirteen years since she has held a variety of nursing roles within the agency, including Assistant Director of Clinical Operations, Burnett Calvert Hospice House Manager, and Director of Quality and Compliance. Sarah is a Maryland native and graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and The Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Hospice and Palliative Care Network of Maryland since 2016 as the chair of their Quality/Regulatory Committee, and is a fellow of the 2019 cohort of the University of Maryland School of Nursing Leadership Development Program. Sarah has also held two national appointments with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), on their inaugural Next Generation Leadership Council and, currently, on the Quality and Standards Committee. Recently, Sarah led Calvert Hospice’s efforts to become the first hospice in the United States to achieve successful completion of the NHPCO Quality Connections program.

“The previous 18 months have brought unforeseen challenges and changes to Calvert Hospice. We are confident that Sarah will provide the leadership needed to continue to shepherd Calvert Hospice through the ongoing COVID challenges and changes we face as well as whatever other challenges the future may hold,” states Greg Kernan, President of the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors.

Sarah’s husband, Ray Simmons, is a Comptroller Budget Division Director at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. They live in Prince Frederick with their daughters, Anna and Rosalie

