Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

KEDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heist with a cast of zany characters, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, questionable criminal skills, and of course, a bumbling, incompetent thief or two are undoubtedly part of the charm of Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle. But the novel is also a powerful tale of a man's love for his family and the neighborhood where he lives. And the man at the center of that tale is a devastatingly enjoyable character who has a true gift for words — if not always the smartest actions.

The Crusader Newspaper

Dawn Turner discusses her new memoir; Colson Whitehead headlines Printers Row Lit Fest

Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, is pleased to announce that two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award winner Colson Whitehead—author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys—will appear on the closing day of this year’s festival and discuss his new book Harlem Shuffle in a conversation with Dr. Ivy Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

Colson Whitehead Is Still Just Doing His Weird Thing

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Colson...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pasadena Star-News

Ready to read Colson Whitehead’s ‘Harlem Shuffle’? Take a look at his other novels, too.

When “The Intuitionist” arrived in 1999, Colson Whitehead’s debut novel was acclaimed for its unique blend of speculative fiction, noir-style mystery, and allegory about race and America. Whitehead was a writer to watch, winning a MacArthur “Genius” award in 2002 a year after his second novel, “John Henry Days,” although it was still far from obvious that Whitehead would mature into one of America’s greatest novelists of the 21st century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL News

Review: Whitehead’s loving ’60s-era homage to noir and NYC

“Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) Ray Carney is the kind of outlaw you want to root for because he’s kind, generous, loves his wife and family, and is “only slightly bent when it came to being crooked.” He’s the hard-working, upwardly aspirational anti-hero of “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead’s loving homage to noir fiction and nostalgic look at the city that never sleeps in the late 1950s and early ’60s. The book is among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Colson Whitehead: Why a Heist Novel Was the Best Way to Tell the Story of New York

There’s the New York we see. The streets and neighborhoods, townhouses and office buildings, stoops and bodegas. That’s a damn good city, electric and irrepressible, but there’s another place just beyond that surface and it’s populated by our ambitions. A city of nighthawks and hustlers. Around every corner, a new scheme. That’s the heady undergirding of Colson Whitehead’s newest novel, Harlem Shuffle (Doubleday, 2021).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shondaland.com

Colson Whitehead’s New Novel Is a Delight

Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a blast. It’s a heist story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Harlem. It brings the community to life with vibrant details about, say, the coffee shop at the Hotel Theresa, as well as a window into which bakery might be a front for illicit business.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
48hills.org

Arts Forecast: Open Studios 2021, Colson Whitehead, The Residents return…

Back for its 47th year, ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios (now rechristened, cutely, “Wide Open Studios”) returns after a virtual 2020 installment that saw its artists creatively taking to Instagram and other social media to give you walk-throughs of their studios. (You can visit the ArtSpan Youtube channel for more of last year’s goodies.) From Fri/17-November 21—in person!—you can experience “traditional open studios, artist-hosted happy hours, opening celebrations, sidewalk pop-ups, and virtual happenings.” There’s a web app, too, that they’re really pushing (you can find calendar info on that when you download) as well as the giant display of works from more than 400 participating artists at SOMArts, starting October 21. Slip on your mask, grab your vax proof, and support some local artists and makers, why don’t you? More info here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
