CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Flying Southwest Airlines Out Minnesota? Expect a Sober Flight

By Baxter
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wondered how long it would be before airlines started to suspend in-flight booze service on their flights. With all the knot heads causing trouble on flights, causing many flights to land at the nearest airport and have federal marshals remove the troublemakers. I don't remember this happening much before...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mirror

Airline introduces perfect solution for passengers who hate sitting next to kids

If you've ever experienced a long flight next to a loud, scream and crying child, the chances are it's an experience you won't want to repeat. But, even if you do manage to get seats next to tolerable adults, there's always a chance you could be stuck with a kicking toddler prodding your back with their feet every five minutes for eight hours straight. It really is pot luck.
RELATIONSHIPS
johnnyjet.com

The Real Reason Flight Attendants Tell Passengers To Hold On To Their Phones During Takeoff and Landing

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you listen carefully to flight attendant announcements, especially on airplanes that have lie-flat seats, you will probably hear them warn passengers to hold on to their phones during takeoff and landing. It should be common sense but it’s not and the big reason they do it may surprise you. It’s not because they’re worried you’re going to lose your $1,000 device and lifeline.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
onemileatatime.com

Southwest Airlines Bans Alcohol Into 2022

If you’re flying Southwest Airlines, don’t expect to be able to purchase an alcoholic beverage until next year at the earliest. Southwest extends alcohol ban through January 2022. Southwest Airlines has revealed internally that it won’t resume alcohol service until January 2022 at the earliest. This timeline coincides with the...
LIFESTYLE
NBC San Diego

Southwest Airlines Rolls Out New Covid-19 Vaccine Incentives for Staff

Southwest's vaccine incentive includes 16 hours of extra pay to most employees and pay for 13 trip segments for pilots and flight attendants. The airline will also end Covid pay protections for staff in mid-November if they are unvaccinated. The policy follows similar plans by other airlines, which were rolled...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Flight Attendants#Alcoholic Beverages#Weather
tpr.org

Pilots Prepare To Picket American And Southwest Airlines

The union representing 14,000 American Airlines pilots says poor management decisions led to hundreds of canceled flights after heavy thunderstorms in North Texas last month. The Allied Pilots Association claims the Fort Worth-based carrier failed to connect its pilots with airplanes even days after the weather cleared. Spokesman Captain Dennis...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mix 93.1

No More Booze On Southwest Airlines Until Next Year

We've all seen the videos just about every week from airports all across the country of folks acting a damn fool over wearing a mask and one of the main culprits for this behavior has nothing to do with "politics" or "freedom", the reason is super simple: Liquid Courage aka alcohol.
INDUSTRY
reviewjournal.com

Spirit Airlines flight opts not to takeoff ‘out of an abundance of caution’

A Spirit Airlines flight departing from McCarran International Airport Tuesday night experienced a maintenance issue as it prepared to takeoff, then a flat tire on the tarmac. Erik Hofmeyer, director of communications for Spirit, said Spirit Flight 334 was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening. Hofmeyer said in an email the crew “opted to not takeoff out of an abundance of caution due to a potential maintenance issue.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly with a Friend For Free on Southwest, Promotion Ending Soon

Want to get away with a friend? Southwest Airlines is offering a two-day promotional special that will allow you to bring a companion for free. Frequent Southwest flyers must register for this promotion from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9, and purchase a round trip or two one-way flights during those dates to get a free companion pass in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Makes It Easier to Earn A-List Status

Southwest Airlines has a promotion that can get you a Promotional Companion Pass with just one flight. But the airline is also making it easier for Rapid Rewards members to earn elite status. Members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Points toward Tier Status with any qualifying flight from Sept. 3, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon Retires Suddenly

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Dallas-based Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions.
DALLAS, TX
dallassun.com

Indian airlines flying longer route; cost per flight up

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Indian carriers flying to Europe and America are incurring additional costs on account of 40 minutes of extra flying due to closure of the airspace over Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.Due to the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, the Indian government has advised its carriers to avoid airspace over the country. "We (Indian carriers) are taking a longer route for now and even foreign carriers are avoiding the airspace. We are currently monitoring the situation," said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.After the Taliban took over the reins in Afghanistan, the new rulers banned the movement of commercial aircraft over its airspace forcing Indian and foreign carriers to take a longer route over Iran and Gulf countries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy