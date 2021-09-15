Productivity tip: work every day

― Albert Einstein

“I think and think for months and years. Ninety-nine times, the conclusion is false. The hundredth time I am right.”

There is magic in consistency. And science confirms that. Getting back on track after holidays or sick leave is a struggle. Every Monday is a struggle, isn’t it? Observe the mood at your office the next time you start a new work week.

Consistency is key, so work on your important projects as often as you can, preferably every day. Consistency builds momentum and continuity, while destroying inertia. It doesn’t have to be a grand action each day. Do something small, but do it regularly.

Writing Example

I used to write only on workdays and take a break from writing on weekends. Getting back to the writing routine was always hard on Mondays. So I began writing every day, and the next three weeks had been far more productive than my most productive month prior.

I set a guideline for myself to write at least 400 words each weekend. I overcame my obstacles. Busy Saturday? I just get up half an hour earlier.

I have a “no work on Sunday” rule. So on Sundays, my efforts are spent working on my novel or my personal blog — activities that are for my enjoyment, not for work.

Weekend writing has led to an additional 15,000 words in 2013 and will accumulate into 40,000 more in 2014.

On workdays, I set an 800-word minimum, but I achieved an average of over 1,000 words per day during those 3 weeks — at least a 25% increase in productivity!

Action Items

– Plan a daily discipline which will bring you closer to realizing your purpose; it doesn’t have to be lofty, it just has to be consistent

– Practice it every day. Keep track of the time spent in your time journal.

This article is from Medium.