FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to have Texas spend nearly $2 billion on border security. The governor signed the bill into law Friday, Sept. 17, in Fort Worth because of the effort Fort Worth police officers made in getting it passed. They were concerned about the opioids crossing the border and making their way into North Texas. The head of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association says drug trafficking is the most important reason for more border security. “I recognize that criminal activity that pours across the border doesn’t just stop at the border,”...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO