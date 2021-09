A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed an overall deal with Netflix to write and produce scripted content across film and TV. Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to...

