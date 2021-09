POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle, according to borough police. The girl, who was not identified, was riding her bike near Route 35 South and Arnold Avenue around 11:50 a.m. when she was struck by a car, police said. The name of the driver, identified only as a 54-year-old Howell woman, was also withheld on Sunday.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO