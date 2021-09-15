CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Delta variant cited as main reason behind return of Burlington County testing site

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTAMPTON - Burlington County is reopening its COVID-19 testing program due to a rise in daily cases. The site, located at the County Emergency Services Training Center at 53 Academy Drive, Westampton, will be open five days a week for all county residents that are at least 5 years old. No appointment will be needed, and no one will be turned away due to lack of insurance.

