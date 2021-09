SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR held their 2021 EMT graduation today at MGM Springfield. Just like other employers, AMR has had felt the effects of the national labor shortage, so these 18 new EMTs will really help fill the gaps in the medical field. It was an in-person graduation that included remarks of encouragement and praise from Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, who used to be an EMT.