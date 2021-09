Historical Society of Forest Park recently issued the following announcement. Vibrant, Resilient, Still Here:Contemporary Native Americans in Illinois This ThursdayView this email in your browserThis Thursday Pamala Silas is a member of Menominee Indian Tribe and an Oneida descendant. Her lecture will end in an informal circle, similar to a talking circle, to connect participants’ own family and community experiences with some of the themes, including finding resources to learn more and get involved locally by supporting Forest Park’s Land Use Acknowledgement Statement.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO