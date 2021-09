Adam Laxalt, really? It is astounding that anyone would consider him for political office in Nevada. Maybe someone could enlighten me as to what his policies are as I haven’t heard any. What plans does he have if elected governor? So far, all I have heard is that he is angry about how Nevada has become California and how the socialists have taken over the state. I am not buying any of it.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO