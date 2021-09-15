CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative moves ahead

 4 days ago
An effort to save and preserve housing stock in Philadelphia is moving ahead with $400 million in funding over the next four years. Created last fall by the City Council, the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI) is progressing with a plan to distribute the dollars, with much of the money going to proven city programs. Among the winners: Philadelphia’s Basic Systems Repair Program, which fixes things such as heaters, roofs, and windows to keep people in their homes and, as a result, reduces crime in neighborhoods,

WHYY

Philly Council President moves to limit affordable housing zoning bonus in his district

Council President Darrell Clarke introduced legislation today that would ban affordable housing zoning bonuses in virtually all of his North Philadelphia district. The legislation would exempt Clarke’s 5th Council district from the city’s Mixed-Income Housing Zoning bonuses, which are meant to incentivize developers to voluntarily include affordable housing units in exchange for allowing them to build denser and taller buildings than allowed under base zoning categories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

What 4 of Philly Council’s fiercest housing advocates plan to fight for this fall

Housing and development issues are mainstays for Philadelphia City Council. But they loomed even larger last year as a result of the pandemic, which saw the legislative body pass a package of bills that, among other things, imposed a temporary eviction moratorium for residential renters and small business owners, established an acclaimed eviction diversion program, and provided remedies for tenants whose landlords illegally locked them out of their apartments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

$110 million plan to extend high speed internet to rural Delaware

Over the last century, rural Americans were the last to get their homes and businesses connected to electricity and telephone lines. Now history is repeating itself when it comes to broadband internet connections. In rural parts of southwestern Delaware, more than 11,000 homes and businesses don’t have access to wired...
INTERNET
WHYY

Pennsylvania’s labor force shrank, payrolls flat in August

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to another post-pandemic low, according to state figures released Friday, but the labor force shrank in August and payrolls remained virtually flat as employers, such as restaurants and school bus companies, struggle to find enough employees. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

Story updated at 5:15 p.m. Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will institute universal pre-Kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds. He also announced $17 million awarded to 19 school districts to establish or expand pre-K programs. The bulk of the funds will go to districts in South Jersey. At least a third of the money will go to three districts in Ocean County: Jackson Township, Ocean Gate, and Stafford Township.
EDUCATION
WHYY

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to the expiration of pandemic-related benefits

Roughly a week after the Supreme Court decided to end the eviction moratorium, federal unemployment benefits expired, too. Nationwide reactions to the news have been split, with some saying that pandemic-related benefits had gone on long enough — at the expense of landlords and the market, the latter implying that workers were making more in unemployment and had no incentive to work — while other have said that aid should last the length of the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

The Minnesota Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday evening for voters in Minneapolis to decide on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed, just ahead of the start of early and absentee voting. The state’s highest court overturned a lower court ruling that rejected ballot...
MINNESOTA STATE
