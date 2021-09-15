Philadelphia’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative moves ahead

Roughly a week after the Supreme Court decided to end the eviction moratorium, federal unemployment benefits expired, too. Nationwide reactions to the news have been split, with some saying that pandemic-related benefits had gone on long enough — at the expense of landlords and the market, the latter implying that workers were making more in unemployment and had no incentive to work — while other have said that aid should last the length of the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO