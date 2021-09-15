Philadelphia’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative moves ahead
An effort to save and preserve housing stock in Philadelphia is moving ahead with $400 million in funding over the next four years. Created last fall by the City Council, the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI) is progressing with a plan to distribute the dollars, with much of the money going to proven city programs. Among the winners: Philadelphia’s Basic Systems Repair Program, which fixes things such as heaters, roofs, and windows to keep people in their homes and, as a result, reduces crime in neighborhoods,whyy.org
Comments / 1