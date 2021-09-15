CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special 3-hour Save the Wave this Thursday

By Bruce Wirth
c895.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in this Thursday for a special 3-hour edition of Save the Wave as we kick off our Fall Fund Drive. If you love New Wave music, help keep it on the air with your donation. Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes 80’s hits, rarities, and vinyl-only releases to create a non-stop dance remix of your favorite songs. Featured in the Seattle Times last year, Trent is a legendary club DJ and has been mixing since the 80’s. His knowledge and love of New Wave music (and his vast collection of rare singles and vinyl) is unparalleled.

