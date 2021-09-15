CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Boy Went to a COVID-Swamped ER. He Waited for Hours. Then His Appendix Burst.

By Jenny Deam
ProPublica
ProPublica
What first struck Nathaniel Osborn when he and his wife took their son, Seth, to the emergency room this summer was how packed the waiting room was for a Wednesday at 1 p.m. The Florida hospital’s emergency room was so crowded there weren’t enough chairs for the family to all sit as they waited. And waited.

Guest
4d ago

My teenage daughter waited hours in the ER in excruciating stomach pain. I think they thought she was faking. They took everyone before her. Turns out she had a massive kidney infection. This is before Covid.

Greg Swiers
4d ago

oh shut up.poorly run business.. waiting in the er has been a joke for ever. remember the show ER the only people that treatment were the ones that had blood coming out

rob123
4d ago

my daughter got the virus, she went to the er and when she told them she was vaccinated, she got the royal treatment. Dr told that they were sick and tired of unvaccinated people.

ProPublica

