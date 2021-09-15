FLYERS PLAYERS, STAFF AND EVEN GRITTY WILL BE VAXXED FOR SEASON!

The off-season: an immensely dramatic, yet woefully boring stretch of the year where videos of NBA centers shooting tripples in empty high-school gyms circulate around Twitter and Instagram. This is the time where fans sit and watch players tear thorough local gyms and pro-ams, showing off parcel-fulls of untapped potential and “what-ifs.” Naturally, it can be exciting to watch clips of players make moves they’ve never dared to do on an NBA floor. Unfortunately, the reality is that only a handful of players (maybe one or two from each team) make a drastic enough improvement over the off-season to where they truly make a “leap” the following year.

