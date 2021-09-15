CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLYERS PLAYERS, STAFF AND EVEN GRITTY WILL BE VAXXED FOR SEASON!

Cover picture for the articleFlyers players, coaches, and hockey operations staff will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the start of the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season on Oct. 12. When vaccines became more widely available in April, the Flyers launched the “Take Your Shot” campaign, becoming the first professional sports team in Pennsylvania and the first NHL franchise with a comprehensive vaccine awareness and support campaign.

