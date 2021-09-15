CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 tonight online live

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Horror Story: Double Feature is the thrilling new season of the long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story. We learned more about Provincetown and the origins of characters like Belle Noir and The Chemist last week, now we’ll be back to the main timeline to find out how this story is going to wind down and segue into the second story, “Death Valley.” Here’s how to stream American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5, or American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 5.

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'American Horror Story': The 9 Scariest Villains, Ranked

American Horror Story has become a staple during the Halloween season and an all-around iconic saga showcasing the many manifestations evil can take in our world. Murder House offered an atmospheric tale that intrigued viewers and went far deeper than your typical haunted house fare. From there, the anthology format offered an ideal vehicle to examine unique forms of terror and dig into its origins with the shows’ bizarre yet captivating style as its constant.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What time does Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 come out tonight? How can you watch it live?

Only Murders in the Building continues tonight with the fifth episode of the season. Given the way things ended at the end of the previous episode, with Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) discovering Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) secret, you definitely won’t want to miss out on tonight’s episode. Luckily for you, we have all the details you need to watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 as soon as it premieres on Hulu tonight.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Finn Wittrock
FanSided

Watch Burden of Truth Season 4, Episode 7 live online

Joanna and Billy are in a race against time to take down the mining company. Don’t miss Burden of Truth Season 4, Episode 7 tonight. Joanna and Billy are on a clock. There is just one day left before Joanna’s hearing. It could lead to her losing everything she’s worked so hard for. She won’t be able to practice law if it all goes against her, and that means she and Billy can’t take the mine down.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story And 10 Other Ryan Murphy TV Shows To Watch Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are plenty of creators in Hollywood who make fantastic shows, but one who always comes and seems to tackle every kind of genre is Ryan Murphy. You want a comedy mixed in with a musical? Got it. You want some scary stories with interesting looking makeup? He delivers. You want a historical story about one of the most prominent murder cases in history? Done.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Should you binge-watch American Horror Story? Take this quiz to find out!

There are nine complete seasons of American Horror Story available to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime right now! Plus, the tenth and currently airing season, American Horror Story: Double Feature is available to watch through FX on Hulu. Even better is that the long-running horror anthology has been renewed through Season 13 and there is a spinoff available to watch on Hulu, too.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Sling Tv#Live Online#American Horror Story#Belle Noir#Gaslight#Fx#Fubotv#Hulu
The Hollywood Reporter

All 369 ‘Family Guy’ Episodes are Moving to FXX on Monday

Family Guy‘s entire back catalog is moving to FXX. Nineteen seasons of the animated Fox comedy are joining the cable network’s lineup starting on Monday. The move makes FXX and Freeform the exclusive cable home for past seasons of the show while Hulu continues to be the show’s streaming hub. FXX points out that the addition of Family Guy gives the channel a comprehensive collection of modern animated comedy hits, including Archer, Bob Burgers, Cleveland, King of the Hill and The Simpsons. In addition, Futurama joins the line-up in November. “We are airing the absolute ultimate collection of animated adult comedies on cable television,” said Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division. “This line-up is comedy gold that will provide FXX viewers with belly laugh after belly laugh.” The Seth MacFarlane series will air weekly Monday–Tuesday (8:00 p.m. – midnight), Thursday (8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.), Saturday (8:00 p.m. – midnight) and Sunday (10:00 p.m.– midnight).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
FanSided

Evil Season 2, Episode 11 synopsis and release date

Have you finished watching Evil Season 2, Episode 10? Then you’re probably as eager as we are to watch the next episode! Luckily for you, we have all the details you need about Season 2, Episode 11, for which we do not have the title just yet. Below you can read up on the synopsis, the release time, and more details about the next episode of the season. Keep in mind that there will be some spoilers in this article about Season 2, Episode 10, “O is for Ovaphobia.”
TV SERIES
FanSided

Heels Episode 6 recap: An episode sans wrestling is the show’s finest hour yet

Heels Episode 6, “House Show,” exemplifies all of the traits that make this show so damn good. It doesn’t have a single wrestling scene in it, yet it is one of the show’s finest hours yet. A riveting compilation of raw, honest character interactions, bracing and realistic conversations, I felt moved while watching this episode in a genuinely special way. “House Show” reminded me of one of the many reasons I love television so much. Stellar writing and performances all around this week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online where you are

The true-crime anthology series is returning for its third season, following on from its award winning portrayal of both the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of designer, Gianni Versace. Delving into the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal that gripped the US political landscape in the late 90s, here's how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online and stream season 3 around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dan Levy Signs Netflix Film & TV Deal, Will Star In And Direct Romantic Comedy Feature

A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed an overall deal with Netflix to write and produce scripted content across film and TV. Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

The Couple That Kills Together (Maybe) Stays Together in ‘You’ Season Three Trailer

Creepy chaos comes to the Northern California suburbs in the new trailer for Season Three of You, set to premiere October 15th on Netflix. The new season finds new parents Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) trying to escape their bloody past in Los Angeles by moving to a suburb steeped in the most ridiculous aspects of Silicon Valley culture. Like so many fresh starts, however, this one never seems to really materialize, as Joe quickly winds up obsessed with his neighbor, and Love’s violent impulses grow. Unsurprisingly, not even a bit of couple’s therapy seems to have any impact, with Joe and Love’s therapist casually assuring them, “Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you are not murderers.” Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Season Three of You will star Michaela McManus, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, and Scott Michael Foster. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Hallmark Channel’s Finding Love in Mountain View: Synopsis, cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has an all-new original movie coming Sunday, September 19. Finding Love in Mountain View stars Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier as two people with a shared past who come together after a family tragedy. Finding Love in Mountain View synopsis. Margaret (Ryan) learns that her...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

FanSided

147K+
Followers
337K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy