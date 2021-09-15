CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pērkons is Erica Synths' thunderous new drum machine

By T. O'Brien
Engadget
 4 days ago

Erica Synths is no stranger to large, niche instruments. Just look at the SYNTRX — it's one of the most amazing and also impractical synths I've ever played. And the company's latest, Pērkons, continues that tradition. It chassis actually appears to be very similar to the SYNTRX, a metal rectangle with slightly rounded edges at the top and bottom, and wooden cheeks on the side. Of course the interface is completely different, which isn't surprising since Pērkons isn't an homage to the Synthi AKS, but a drum machine.

bedroomproducersblog.com

Movementron Is A FREE Sequenced Synth By Flandersh Tech

Flandersh Tech has released Movementron, a FREE sequenced synth VST plugin for Windows. As the name suggests, this synth is all about movement and sounds that develop over time. Movementron is largely built around step-sequencing that shows a clear evolution of sound. It has two oscillator modes; Seq Osc (A)...
COMPUTERS

