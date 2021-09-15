Pērkons is Erica Synths' thunderous new drum machine

Enjoy pure sound anywhere you go with the JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds. These earbuds boast 10 mm, drivers, delivering pumping bass sound for hours. What’s more, with active noise cancellation, they’re ideal for listening on the go. Best of all, you can hear your tunes for pretty much as long as you like, thanks to the 40 hours of combined battery life. And if you need a quick power boost, a 10-minute charge results in 1 hour of playtime. Moreover, the IPX 4 water and sweat resistance rating means they can withstand your workouts and a drizzle. Meanwhile, the 4-mic technology (2 on each bud) ensures you have crisp, clear calls. Additionally, these earbuds are compatible with Hey Google and Alexa and have touch controls. Finally, they also feature Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO