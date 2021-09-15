Pērkons is Erica Synths' thunderous new drum machine
Erica Synths is no stranger to large, niche instruments. Just look at the SYNTRX — it's one of the most amazing and also impractical synths I've ever played. And the company's latest, Pērkons, continues that tradition. It chassis actually appears to be very similar to the SYNTRX, a metal rectangle with slightly rounded edges at the top and bottom, and wooden cheeks on the side. Of course the interface is completely different, which isn't surprising since Pērkons isn't an homage to the Synthi AKS, but a drum machine.www.engadget.com
