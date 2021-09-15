Marco Rose: “We want to write our own history in the Champions League”
Marco Rose is looking forward to getting started in the UEFA Champions League, and wants to write a successful story in the competition with Borussia Dortmund. Marco Rose is set to make his UEFA Champions League debut with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as they go up against Turkish Süper Lig champions Besiktas JK in Istanbul. The BVB head coach spoke about his confidence in his team’s ability during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but also warned that they cannot afford to take Besiktas lightly.bvbbuzz.com
Comments / 0