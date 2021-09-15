CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rose: “We want to write our own history in the Champions League”

By Tushar Bahl
Cover picture for the articleMarco Rose is looking forward to getting started in the UEFA Champions League, and wants to write a successful story in the competition with Borussia Dortmund. Marco Rose is set to make his UEFA Champions League debut with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as they go up against Turkish Süper Lig champions Besiktas JK in Istanbul. The BVB head coach spoke about his confidence in his team’s ability during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but also warned that they cannot afford to take Besiktas lightly.

FanSided

Marco Rose on Donyell Malen: “He is getting better every day”

Marco Rose has backed Donyell Malen to get better with time after a slow start to his Borussia Dortmund career. Donyell Malen has endured a slow start to his Borussia Dortmund career since making the switch from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around 30 million euros in the summer transfer window. Marco Rose has said that Malen is getting better every day, but they must give him time to fully settle in.
FanSided

Marco Rose on Jude Bellingham: Midfielder not the product of the “Rose effect”

Marco Rose once again praised Jude Bellingham on Friday, but was quick to distance himself between statements made regarding him being a product of the “Rose effect”. Borussia Dortmund head Marco Rose has been credited with having quite the positive impact on the team’s many players since joining in the summer transfer window. Of these players, Jude Bellingham has been noted as one of the standout performers in the side under Rose. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach was quick to dispel claims that insinuated he was the sole reason Bellingham is enjoying such a great start to the season.
