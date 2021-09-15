Marco Rose: “We want to write our own history in the Champions League”

The transfer market never really stops, but the wonderful news is that the UEFA Champions League is ready to start again on Paramount+. It's the most beautiful competition in the world which, as always, will give the stars we know the brightest stage to shine, but also unveil new talents who will be able to show what they're capable of to the rest of the world. With that in mind, let's take a look at a mix of 10 players from this Champions League 2021-22 edition that will surely be the focus of transfer rumors in the next year.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO