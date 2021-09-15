View Image

On Monday, a full moon in Pisces illuminates every wistful feeling inside of you. Although you may sometimes imagine you’ve hardened your heart completely, become cynical, and suppressed your (and everyone else’s) innate need for gentleness, this moon will remind you of your enduring humanity. Then on Wednesday, the sun enters the fair-minded air sign of Libra, which understands that everyone has something of value to teach you, an inner goodness worth seeking out. Libra’s friendly compassion makes this the perfect time to focus on relationships: repairing old ones, building new ones, and bringing understanding and compassion to the ones that have been here all along.
