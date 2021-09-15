View Image

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago

Males and females, have papers, non-drool, wormed, parents are on premises, family raised, great temperments, cuddly.

marketplace.meadvilletribune.com

Meadville Tribune

'Unbirthday party' is worth celebrating

There won't be a disc jockey with lots of music. There won't be a ton of appetizers, snack foods and the usual party favors. There won't be a lot of fancy decorations or games to play. There will be cake and ice cream and some lemonade and coffee. And hopefully,...
CELEBRATIONS
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Amazing Photo Shows Blue Heron Moments Before Devouring an Alligator

Nature is a cycle of beauty and violence. The blue heron might be one of the best examples of this contradictory balance. When in the wild, they will eat anything that they can manage to kill and get down their throat. With a presence across North America, the birds are common in many places. However, they really like it in the southeast United States.
ANIMALS
davidsonian.com

Fashion Dreams: Building a Brand

YamileX perez figuereo ‘22 (she/her) Why did I start my business? It’s actually simple. I’ve always wanted to be in the fashion industry. At 16, I started exploring it through pageants and modeling. Though I still have love for modeling, I decided to instead investigate my interest in fashion designing. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely hard industry to take on when one has little experience; so, after much research, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to grow the brand as retail and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the shift, I’m currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I’ll be able to add handmade exclusive designs to my brand.
RETAIL
CBS Denver

PHOTO: Rare Leucistic Squirrel Spotted In Staunton State Park

(CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rare sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/09/leucistic-squirrel-staunton-state-park-cpw.mp4 “Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see,” CPW stated on social media. In May of 2021, CPW shared pictures of a rare piebald squirrel which has white patches of fur. The squirrel was found west of Denver.
DENVER, CO
Hot 104.7

Strange White Objects Found In Minnesota Park

It's certainly not something you're expecting to find while you're taking a casual stroll through a Minnesota park. At first glance, you might think you stumbled upon some dinosaur eggs. And if that were the case, you'd probably be best to turn around and run in the other direction. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of September 20

On Monday, a full moon in Pisces illuminates every wistful feeling inside of you. Although you may sometimes imagine you’ve hardened your heart completely, become cynical, and suppressed your (and everyone else’s) innate need for gentleness, this moon will remind you of your enduring humanity. Then on Wednesday, the sun enters the fair-minded air sign of Libra, which understands that everyone has something of value to teach you, an inner goodness worth seeking out. Libra’s friendly compassion makes this the perfect time to focus on relationships: repairing old ones, building new ones, and bringing understanding and compassion to the ones that have been here all along.
LIFESTYLE
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: The View From 50

When I was a teenager and beginning to take an interest in my parents’ inner lives, I summoned some nerve and asked my mother if she was a happy person. She was in her late 50s then, and I remember her rolling out the dough for a batch of egg noodles on our long kitchen table. I can still see that old wooden roller coated with flour and stuck with little bits of good egg dough. “Happy,” she said, and that was the end of that. I couldn’t tell if she was answering me or repeating the question.
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ccheadliner.com

Our View: Lindenlure

Lidenlure has been a recreation attraction in Christian County for more than a century. It had a resort in the 1920s that went out with the Great Depression. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
Winston-Salem Journal

Our view: A season for goodbyes

It seems like a season for goodbyes. Today we say farewell to a community pillar, Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel. Last week, the Journal’s John Hinton reported Cohn’s imminent departure from Winston-Salem. And while we’re sad to see him go, we’re grateful that he spent a portion of his time with us. We wish him the best in the future.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
vinography.com

Vinography Images: Grape Blessings

The first grapes of the 2019 Accendo Cellars’ harvest are christened with a bottle of 1997 Salon at Wheeler Farms Winery in St. Helena. Accendo is the next act of Bart and Daphne Araujo after selling their eponymous winery and its Eisele Vineyard to the Artemis Group, the parent company of Château Latour in Bordeaux. All of the Araujo family’s harvests since 1991 have begun with this tradition.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Star News Group

Happy crowds welcome Festival of the Sea back to Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Festival of the Sea returned to downtown Point Pleasant Beach for its 43rd annual iteration on Saturday, drawing throngs of happy visitors who enjoyed  local food, a beer-and-wine garden, music, crafts and family-friendly activities. After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular end-of-summer festival managed a strong comeback, with more than 200 vendors and some 20 restaurants participating.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Meadville Tribune

Ice House Festival moving to December

CONNEAUT LAKE — The sixth Ice House Festival will be held Dec. 4 at Ice House Park on Water Street, which is a change from the usual February date. Sandy Eldridge, chairman of the event, said the change was made mostly because the weather is better for an ice festival in December and because it also will give participants the opportunity to see the many lighted Christmas trees in the area during the holiday season.
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA

