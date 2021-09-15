Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 05:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland Dense fog possible in river valleys this morning If traveling through river valleys this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate by 9 am to 10 am. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.