FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is planning to appoint Erste Group’s Thomas Schaufler and Roland Berger’s Joerg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz to the management board of the German lender, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Commerzbank, Erste Group and Roland Berger declined to immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)