When It Comes to the Delta Variant, the Kids Are All Right

By Shannon Brownlee, Jeanne Lenzer
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 4 days ago
Parents are naturally worried about sending their children to school amid the Delta variant—especially those who have kids under 12, who are too young to be vaccinated. According to a survey updated in August by researchers at the University of Southern California, nearly one in five families (18 percent) were considering not sending or planning to not send their kids back to school because of COVID-19 fears. The numbers get even worse as family income goes down. A third of families making less than $25,000 a year reported that they were not sending their kids to school or are unsure about it, compared to just 4 percent of families making more than $150,000. As the Delta variant continues to spread, this fall may bring a new round of school closures.

Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
