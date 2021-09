You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO