Beloved footwear executive George Malkemus, who built Manolo Blahnik into a powerhouse brand in the U.S. and later partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker on her SJP label, has died after a long cancer battle. He was 67. Representatives from Arethusa Farm announced Malkemus’ death on Friday on social media. (The executive owned the farm with his partner Tony Yurgaitis.) “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our beloved George Malkemus passed away yesterday evening at his home in New York City after a long battle with cancer,” Arethusa said in post on Facebook and Instagram. “Our George was very private...

