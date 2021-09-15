People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDirector of Campus Security and Public Safety at Pittsburgh Technical College. Greg Bolyard has been named the Director of Campus Security and Public Safety at Pittsburgh Technical College. Mr. Bolyard joined Pittsburgh Technical College in 2017 as an officer with the Public Safety Department, where he has completed two terms as acting chief. His 21 years of military service includes four years in the Army before joining the United States Coast Guard. He has also served as a police officer for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Carnegie Mellon University.

Shannon Hayden

McNamee Hosea, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon M. Hayden as an Associate to the firm. Shannon will join our Litigation practice group. She graduated from the University of Baltimore where she studied Jurisprudence and attained her Juris Doctor from University of Baltimore School of Law. Shannon is admitted to practice in Maryland.
Sydnee Garcia

Ms. Garcia has a proven track record representing and advising clients through complex business disputes, transactions and litigation matters, including the sale and acquisition of commercial real estate. Her professional accomplishments in law have been recognized by Scene in S.A. Magazine through multiple Rising Star awards and Best Lawyer recognitions in Business Litigation and Bankruptcy. Ms. Garcia is a proud alumnus of The University of Texas Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law

The new Texas law that bans most abortions uses a method employed by Texas and other states to enforce racist Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries that aimed to disenfranchise African Americans. Rather than giving state officials, such as the police, the power to enforce the law, the Texas law instead allows […] The post Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
