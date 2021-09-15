People on the Move

Director of Campus Security and Public Safety at Pittsburgh Technical College. Greg Bolyard has been named the Director of Campus Security and Public Safety at Pittsburgh Technical College. Mr. Bolyard joined Pittsburgh Technical College in 2017 as an officer with the Public Safety Department, where he has completed two terms as acting chief. His 21 years of military service includes four years in the Army before joining the United States Coast Guard. He has also served as a police officer for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Carnegie Mellon University.