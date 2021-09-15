CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Dr. Bonnie Ordonez

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean of Education Systems, Professional Studies and Online Education at Pittsburgh Technical College. Dr. Bonnie Ordonez has been named the Dean of Education Systems, Professional Studies and Online Education at Pittsburgh Technical College. Dr. Ordonez worked most recently as the Manager of the Teaching and Learning Commons, founded under the guidance of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commissions. She brings a comprehensive set of higher education experience to PTC, having worked at a community college, four-year college and in graduate education.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

Incoming Bona freshmen learn what it means to be a Bonnie

ST. BONAVENTURE — As the newest generation of St. Bonaventure University students were welcomed into the Bona family at the start of the fall semester, the Class of 2025 joined together to fund scholarships for their new peers. All incoming freshmen received a $1 bill during Welcome Days and were...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
star883.com

The Power House Youth Center – Bonnie Roth

Bonnie Roth, Executive Director, at The Power House Youth Center shares with us about the ministry she leads for youth in the community. This Christ centered youth center provides after school programing to 7th through 12th graders. They provide homework help, life skills training, support, and encouragement to students while sharing the love of Jesus.
RELIGION
lanereport.com

Bonnie Lash Freeman recognized with leadership award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bonnie Lash Freeman, a Jefferson County education champion described as “believing in the power of parents,” is the recipient of the 2021 Beverly Nickell Raimondo Leadership Award from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “Bonnie has been dedicated to the same principles that Beverly held dear, that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
bizjournals

Partner with your community foundation to streamline company giving

Whether charitable giving has a regular place in your business or typically occurs in response to unexpected events, you’ve likely wondered whether your company is maximizing its philanthropic impact – and capitalizing on tax benefits – to the fullest extent possible. Charitably inclined businesses of all sizes wrestle with these...
CHARITIES
bizjournals

Washington University endowment pool generates record return in fiscal 2021

Washington University said it's investment management arm generated a record return on its endowment pool for fiscal 2021, ended June 30. The Washington University Investment Management Co. brought in a 65% return on its Managed Endowment Pool (MEP) during the fiscal year, officials said Monday, calling the return "unprecedented." The...
COLLEGES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawmakers to discuss MCAS break for Class of ‘22

BOSTON — It is a final rite of academic passage in Massachusetts that some educators argue should finally be put out to pasture. On Monday, a joint House and Senate committee will discuss whether graduating high school seniors this academic year should be excused from the 12th Grade MCAS exam.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy