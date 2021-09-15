Dean of Education Systems, Professional Studies and Online Education at Pittsburgh Technical College. Dr. Bonnie Ordonez has been named the Dean of Education Systems, Professional Studies and Online Education at Pittsburgh Technical College. Dr. Ordonez worked most recently as the Manager of the Teaching and Learning Commons, founded under the guidance of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commissions. She brings a comprehensive set of higher education experience to PTC, having worked at a community college, four-year college and in graduate education.