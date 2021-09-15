Associate Vice President of Outreach, Admissions and Advising at Pittsburgh Technical College. Rebecca Duncan-Ramirez has been named Associate Vice President of Outreach, Admissions and Advising at Pittsburgh Technical College. Ms. Duncan-Ramirez brings over 25 years of experience, including 12 years at Lone Star College where she worked in various roles including dean of the Conroe Center and executive director, focusing on creating a student experience that met students’ needs and provided a framework for recruitment, retention, support and graduation.