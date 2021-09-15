CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Duncan-Ramirez

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Vice President of Outreach, Admissions and Advising at Pittsburgh Technical College. Rebecca Duncan-Ramirez has been named Associate Vice President of Outreach, Admissions and Advising at Pittsburgh Technical College. Ms. Duncan-Ramirez brings over 25 years of experience, including 12 years at Lone Star College where she worked in various roles including dean of the Conroe Center and executive director, focusing on creating a student experience that met students’ needs and provided a framework for recruitment, retention, support and graduation.

Rebecca Ryker

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Board of Directors is pleased to announce a new executive position. in resource development, and that Executive Director Rebecca Ryker has stepped into this new role,. effective immediately. Ryker will focus on a new Endowment Fund campaign, community relations,. campus facilities, and arts programming...
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
Sydnee Garcia

Ms. Garcia has a proven track record representing and advising clients through complex business disputes, transactions and litigation matters, including the sale and acquisition of commercial real estate. Her professional accomplishments in law have been recognized by Scene in S.A. Magazine through multiple Rising Star awards and Best Lawyer recognitions in Business Litigation and Bankruptcy. Ms. Garcia is a proud alumnus of The University of Texas Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law.
