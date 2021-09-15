Free hot lunches available on Wednesdays in Toms River

When a person with a criminal history applies for most jobs in New Jersey, there is a law in place that prevents employers from asking about their past – at least at first. The Opportunity to Compete Act, signed by Gov. Chris Christie in 2014, prohibits such questioning during the initial application process, though the topic can be discussed early on for employment in certain fields, such as law enforcement, and after the first interview for others.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO