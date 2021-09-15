Free hot lunches available on Wednesdays in Toms River
TOMS RIVER — Free hot lunches will be available for those in need starting at noon Wednesday at the First Assembly of God Church, 800 Bay Ave. Councilman Terrance Turnbach said the lunches will be provided by Chef Lou's Army, helmed by Chef Lou Smith of Blend on Main restaurant in Manasquan. Smith previously provided hot meals earlier this year for Toms River's regular Friday food distribution at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Ave.www.app.com
