Free hot lunches available on Wednesdays in Toms River

 4 days ago
TOMS RIVER — Free hot lunches will be available for those in need starting at noon Wednesday at the First Assembly of God Church, 800 Bay Ave. Councilman Terrance Turnbach said the lunches will be provided by Chef Lou's Army, helmed by Chef Lou Smith of Blend on Main restaurant in Manasquan. Smith previously provided hot meals earlier this year for Toms River's regular Friday food distribution at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Ave.

Teen bicyclist hospitalized after struck by car in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle, according to borough police. The girl, who was not identified, was riding her bike near Route 35 South and Arnold Avenue around 11:50 a.m. when she was struck by a car, police said. The name of the driver, identified only as a 54-year-old Howell woman, was also withheld on Sunday.
Where to find fresh-baked mini donuts in New Jersey

This story is part of our Best Donuts series. We spoke to readers, chefs and donut aficionados to determine the best donut shops in New Jersey, then tried dozens of donuts to determine our favorites. To get unlimited access to all of our upcoming stories on where to get the best donuts in New Jersey, subscribe now.
Shore nonprofit Second Chance will teach culinary arts to those with a criminal history

When a person with a criminal history applies for most jobs in New Jersey, there is a law in place that prevents employers from asking about their past – at least at first. The Opportunity to Compete Act, signed by Gov. Chris Christie in 2014, prohibits such questioning during the initial application process, though the topic can be discussed early on for employment in certain fields, such as law enforcement, and after the first interview for others.
Where to pick your own apples this fall in New Jersey

The best time to pick your own apples in New Jersey is late August through September. So what are you waiting for? Many apple orchards are open now for u-pick. Here are some of our favorites, and what you should know before you go. Alstede Farms, Chester Township. Why you...
Where to find the best donut shop in every county in New Jersey

For the past two months, I've dedicated my journalistic efforts to finding the best donut shops in New Jersey. I drove to the farthest reaches of the states, put thousands of miles on my Nissan, parallel parked on dozens of busy shore-town streets, woke up at the crack of dawn to wait in line — and tasted donuts of all shapes, sizes and creeds at 79 donut shops, give or take.
