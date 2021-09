Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Did you know there are currently over 400,000 kids in the foster care system right now? It’s an overwhelming, tragic number. After reading that number, you may be thinking, ‘I want to help these kids, but I’m not in a place to become a foster parent and take in kids.’ Well, you’re in luck because that is not the only way to get involved in foster care and help kids in the system. Here are three ways you can get involved right now!

HOMELESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO