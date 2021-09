If I were to have told you that the Pittsburgh Steelers would defeat the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-16 with Ben Roethlisberger only throwing for 188 yards before the game started, I would wager that you would have assumed that rookie RB Najee Harris had an impressive debut on the ground. Based on the usage alone, you would likely expect Harris to have had a field day in the regular season opener. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Najee Harris played all 55 of the Steelers offensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday which is just the sixth time a running back has logged all of the teams’ offensive snaps in a game dating back to last season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO