Actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday his cancer is in remission, while also revealing he battled COVID-19 earlier this year and was hospitalized for weeks. The Big Lebowski star shared the news in a post on his website Monday, writing that "my cancer is in remission" and that the tumor has shrunk to "the size of a marble." He first announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020, later sharing a positive update that the tumor had "drastically shrunk."

