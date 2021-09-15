CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

UK's Redrow says home sales to cool down to normal this year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjksh_0bwY0DK800
The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mid-sized homebuilder Redrow Plc (RDW.L) said on Wednesday that Britain's red hot housing market had been cooling down in recent months and home sales should return to a more normal trend later this financial year.

The British real estate sector, supported by a temporary, COVID-19 tax break for homebuyers, has showed signs of moderating since a phasing out of the tax holiday began in June, but most housebuilders until now had pointed to strong demand trends continuing.

"The buoyant housing market has moderated in recent months and we anticipate sales rates will return to historically average rates over the course of the current financial year," Redrow Chairman John Tutte said in the company's annual earnings statement.

Redrow reported a more than three-fold year-on-year surge in pre-tax profit to 314 million pounds ($434 million) for the full-year ended June 27.

The company's medium-term revenue forecast for financial year 2024 is above 2.2 billion pounds, compared with 1.94 billion pounds for 2021.

The FTSE 250 (.FTMC) firm, which now focuses on heritage suburban homes that feature designs and finishes popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, also declared a final dividend of 18.5 cents per share after not paying one a year earlier.

Redrow, which started scaling back its London operations last year to focus on higher-return regional businesses, echoed its bigger rivals in saying higher house prices were making up for build cost increases, adding that it has seen "encouraging trading" in the new financial year.

($1 = 0.7236 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Average asking price hits new high of £338,462

The average price tag on a home hit a new record high of £338,462 in September.The new asking price peak across Britain is just £15 higher than a previous record set in July, Rightmove said.The average asking price for a home increased by 0.3%, or £1,091, month-on-month in September.Five nations or regions – Wales South West England the East Midlands the East of England and the South East – are experiencing annual asking price growth of more than 8%.Fierce competition continues among buyers for the low number of properties for sale, Rightmove said.It added that buyers who...
REAL ESTATE
Lima News

How more homes may be for sale soon

The American housing market has been red hot. The combination of low borrowing rates, strong demand for more living and work-from-home space as the pandemic wears on and tight supply has driven up prices. In July, the average price of a home was $360,000 – up almost 20 percent in...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

First-time buyers make a comeback and account for three in 10 home sales

Nearly three in 10 (28%) home sales went to first-time buyers in August – the highest proportion in over a year – according to estate agents.It marks the highest percentage since June 2020, when 29% sales went to people getting on the property ladder, according to estate agents’ body Propertymark.It was the strongest August for sales to first-time buyers since 2016, when the percentage was also 28%.There have been signs of the housing market becoming less frenzied after a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was tapered from July.Many mortgage lenders have also reintroduced low-deposit mortgages in recent...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Former Sainsbury’s boss says Brexit will have a bigger impact than Covid on food and drink

Brexit will have a bigger impact on the food and drink industry than the Covid pandemic, the former boss of Sainsbury’s has warned. Speaking at the Convenience Conference in London on Thursday, Justin King said that it was inevitable that prices would rise because of supply chain issues.“In two years’ time you are all going to realise Brexit was bigger news than Covid,” said Mr King. “I think it’s already clear that’s true. Labour relative to your business is going to become a much more expensive resource because of that, and that means productivity and your approach to it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Cool Down#Financial Year#Uk#British
Benzinga

Home Sales Down 6%, First Decline In 15 Months

Seasonally-adjusted home sales were down 6% year-over-year in August, according to new data released by Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN), marking the first annual decline in home sales since May 2020. Home sales were also down 1.4% from July. What Happened: Home sales recorded a year-over-year decline last month in 44...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Redrow hails record order book but warns sales could slacken off

Housebuilder Redrow has hailed a record order book for new homes but cautioned that it expects sales rates to cool to more typical rates next year.The London-listed group told investors on Wednesday that it has built up an order book of £1.43 billion after benefiting from the pandemic housing boom.The firm also revealed that revenues jumped by 45% to £1.94 million for the year to June 27, against the same period last year, which was depressed after the pandemic thwarted activity.Nevertheless, sales were still 8% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.Against a background of much uncertainty at the start of the...
REAL ESTATE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK automotive fleet's carbon emissions down 11.8% year on year

Latest SMMT report reveals huge drop in new car emissions amid shift to electrification. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing that the UK automotive fleet has recorded its best-ever year for carbon emissions reduction. The figures show automotive brands are investing billions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wiartonecho.com

Grey-Bruce home sales down as prices stay hot in August

Grey-Bruce home sales were down in August as supply remained tight, while prices stayed high in the region. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Home sales totaled 325 units in August 2021, a decline of close to 19 per cent from August 2020....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
buckhead.com

Buckhead’s Top Home Sales for August 2021

According to FMLS records, August saw 88 homes sold in Buckhead, between $525,000 and $5,150,000. The average sales price was $1,391,258, which is up around $70,000 from July of this year. The most expensive home sold in Buckhead last month was actually a condominium! A beautiful multi-level suite at the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

UK's Dunelm sets special dividend as online sales surge

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group (DNLM.L) declared a special dividend on Wednesday and said it expects fiscal 2022 profit to be modestly above analysts' forecasts, as the British home furnishing retailer recorded rapid growth in its online sales. The company has been benefiting from a surge in demand for...
BUSINESS
Community Impact Houston

Year over year, Houston-area August home sales rebound after down July

In July, Houston-area home sales dipped below the levels seen a year earlier, interrupting a 13-month run of positive sales. In August, however, those year-over-year single-family home sales were back on top with an 8.5% increase versus last August at 9,890 units sold compared to the 9,118 sales a year ago, according to a September home report by the Houston Association of Realtors.
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Greater Nashville home sales down 2% compared to August 2020

August housing sales in the Nashville area were down compared to a year ago. According to new data from the Greater Nashville Realtors, the region saw 4,288 closings last month, a year-over-year decrease of 2%. “With stock being low throughout June and July, August’s numbers are feeling the brunt of...
NASHVILLE, TN
froggyweb.com

UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will look to break down digital trade barriers to help its businesses export their services, the country’s newly appointed trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say on Monday. Britain’s Department for International Trade last week published a report seeking to predict trends in global trade out to...
ECONOMY
Variety

Audience Confidence Deepest Concern for U.K. Cinemas in Uncertain Post-Pandemic World, Survey Finds

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...
MOVIES
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
WWLP 22News

Available homes for sale down 34% in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market in August. Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to August 2020. Closing sales in August this year were down 4.5% over August 2020 with 590...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy