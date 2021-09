The Sunrise Rotary Club held its annual Book Sale in front of the Mesquite Library on Saturday morning, Sept. 11. There were stacks of books for sale; hundreds to choose from. Over the past six years, the Sunrise Rotary Club has partnered with the Eureka Resort for the benefit of the Mesquite Reads Program. All the proceeds from this annual sale goes to the Mesquite Reads Program. This year $850 was raised at the event.