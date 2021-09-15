CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Sea Hear Now festival in Asbury Park

The big Sea Hear Now music, art and surfing festival returns to the north beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19. The 2020 fest was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Pearl Jam and the Avett Brothers, who were scheduled to headline in 2020, are returning to top Saturday's bill, and the Smashing Pumpkins will close out on Sunday.

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

