According to most experts and Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will win Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, one year after “Succession” took top honors in the category. But based on the official trailer for “Succession” Season 3 that HBO dropped on Friday, don’t think the former drama champion will be anything but a serious contender to regain the crown in 2022. The highly anticipated show returns to HBO on October 17 and picks up where things left off two years ago: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) in full battle against his father, Logan Roy (Brian...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO