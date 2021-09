STXfilms has closed a deal to premiere its upcoming movie “My Son,” a thriller starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, on both Peacock and The Roku Channel. As part of the deal, which was negotiated by David Spiegelman for STX, the two online services will share rights to “My Son” throughout the year. The film will premiere first on Peacock on Sept. 15 on its free tier. Months later, it will leave the NBCUniversal’s subscription-based service and be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting on Dec. 15.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO