Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Stubborn summer warmth sticks around with moderate humidity

By Dan Stillman
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Hotter and more humid than we’d like at this point, but September heat doesn’t have quite the same sizzle as midsummer. Express forecast. Today: Mostly to partly sunny, isolated storm late? Highs: Upper 80s...

www.washingtonpost.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Plenty of warmth and humidity, a little rain today

Warm weather fans, you better cling to the warmth and humidity the next couple days before the pattern starts to change. A downsloping wind flow off the North Carolina should limit the rain, or at least the amount of rain, today through most of Monday and maybe part of Tuesday while flooding remains a huge concern across Middle Tennessee and Alabama. Our best chance of heavy rain may come as early as Tuesday night but it is more likely Wednesday thanks to our next weather maker. This will be a game changer when it comes to our temperatures after mid to late week!
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Fall preview continues, with fantastic weather on Monday

Now that was a pretty nice day, right? A broad area of high pressure dominated the weather in the Northeast, making for some lovely late-summer conditions up and down the seaboard. That same high-pressure system will slide offshore by tonight, giving us a bit of an easterly flow that may will result in some morning fog or low-level clouds tomorrow. But that won’t matter too much, because once those clouds burn off we’ve got another nice day on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms stick around through the evening, a cold front brings cooler weather by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to pop up across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon thanks to a sea breeze as well as plenty of sunshine from this morning adding to the daytime heating. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head into the overnight hours and set us with a nice start to Monday as we get off to a mostly sunny start before we look ahead to a cold front by mid-week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL

