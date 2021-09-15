CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Japan's next PM candidate Kono says BOJ must keep ultra-easy policy- Jiji

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taro Kono, a leading candidate in Japan’s ruling party leadership race, said on Wednesday the central bank must maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Jiji news agency reported.

“As Japan is still suffering from the pandemic, the Bank of Japan has little choice but to continue its accomodative policy,” Kono said in a television programme, according to Jiji.

Currently a minister in charge of the country’s vaccination programme, Kono is emerging as a strong favourite to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Demoratic Party (LDP). The new LDP leader will virtually be assured the premiership given the party’s majority in parliament.

In 2017, Kono urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to communicate an exit strategy from the central bank’s ultra-loose policy more clearly.

He has offered few clues on his current stance on BOJ policy, telling a recent news conference that specific monetary policy decisions should be left to the central bank. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

BOJ's Kuroda says yields will stay low even under more expansive fiscal policy - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank's yield curve control policy will keep interest rates low even if fiscal policy becomes more expansionary, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt decision to step down has heightened attention on the ruling party's...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan Minister Kono May Gain Rival Camp's Support in PM Race

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese COVID-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono's chances of becoming the next leader of the ruling party, and subsequently prime minister, were boosted on Tuesday when a rival's party faction splintered. Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a leadership election on Sept. 29, after Prime Minister Yoshihide...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan's Investors Raise Bets on Kono in Leadership Race

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's stock investors have raised bets Taro Kono will become the country's next prime minister, snatching up renewable energy and office technology shares that are expected to benefit under his economic policies. At the same time, investors are now trimming holdings of some medical service shares that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Policy#Jiji News Agency#The Bank Of Japan#Accomodative#Liberal Demoratic Party#Ldp
investing.com

Factbox-Possible candidates to become Japan's next prime minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, his support ratings in tatters ahead of a general election, said last week he would step down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-execs-meet-pm-suga-struggles-ahead-election-2021-09-03/?taid=61319eef283ded000140adea&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Tren, meaning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will choose a new leader on Sept. 29, who will become prime minister. Here are details about...
POLITICS
manisteenews.com

Vaccine chief Kono popular favorite to become Japan's leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's outspoken Cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, has the most popular support to become the country's next leader, according to opinion polls released Monday, as potential candidates jockey to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Kono, 58, a graduate of Georgetown University and fluent...
HEALTH
International Business Times

Hawkish Takaichi Joins Race To Be Japan's Next PM

Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan's few prominent female politicians, announced Wednesday she will run for head of the ruling party as it seeks new leadership before a general election. The race to lead the Liberal Democratic Party was thrown wide open after its current head, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Metro International

Japan’s vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Self-Belief and Strategy: Japan's Taro Kono Upends Race for Next Premier

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Taro Kono, Japan's leading contender to be prime minister, was a senior in high school, he asked his father to send him overseas for university, but was flatly refused. Instead, the elder Kono, a leading politician in the ruling party, took his son to a U.S....
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan LDP’s Ishiba Formally Announces Support for PM Contender Kono

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight politician of Japan's ruling party, formally announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the party's leadership race, throwing his support instead behind Taro Kono, a top contender to become the next prime minister. There had been some speculation the former defence...
POLITICS
Reuters

BOJ's Kuroda upbeat on Japan Inc despite supply disruptions

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday robust profits will help companies ramp up capital expenditure despite the hit to output from supply chain disruptions caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia. While consumption remains stagnant due to the hit from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Kono seen as top contender as Japan PM race kicks off

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Candidates to become Japan’s next prime minister officially launched their campaigns on Friday, with popular vaccine minister Taro Kono expected to be the top contender to replace Yoshihide Suga. The leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) took an unexpected turn two weeks...
POLITICS
Reuters

Candidates for Japan PM want to fight income disparities

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Candidates vying to become Japan's next prime minister launched their campaigns on Friday, promising to restore popular trust in the ruling party by tackling issues such as income disparity, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. A scheduled leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party...
POLITICS
DailyFx

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady

BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) PREVIEW – TALKING POINTS. Bank of Japan unlikely to change monetary policy stance this week. Focus on LDP leadership vote as candidates pledge fiscal expansion. Nikkei 225 inching upward, USD/JPY still locked in a familiar range. BoJ meeting expected to deliver little surprise. The BoJ monetary...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoJ's Kuroda: BoJ will further relax monetary policy if necessary

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the BoJ will further relax monetary policy such as by reducing interest rates if necessary, as reported by Reuters. "Virtuous cycle of corporate profits, business fixed investment will continue despite the impact of supply chain disruptions, factory shutdowns in...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy