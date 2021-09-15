CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

$8.5 million Concord home boasts movie theater, indoor swimming pool and views of Great Meadows

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarage: two-car semi-attached garage, detached six-car garage. Outbuildings: semi-attached office/carriage house, two-bedroom cottage. Highlights: This 1903 colonial estate offers privacy and proximity from its 5.25-acre property on Monument Street, just a short bike ride to Concord Center. The home has been renovated to create a modern feel in some areas of the home, such as the open-concept kitchen with white marble countertops, while preserving the historical feel of other rooms. Other upgrades include an Elan whole-home wireless system for security, climate, media, and music, as well as new windows and plenty of natural light. The property also includes a semi-attached office/carriage house with a 2-bay garage, a separate two-bed, two-bath guest cottage, a multi-bay garage and a tennis court.

