The Cleveland Guardians were almost no-hit by a guy making his second big league start. If that doesn’t sum up this season, I don’t know what does. Tonight’s near-perfect came from Joe Ryan, who held Cleveland off the bases for 6.1 innings before Amed Rosario got on base and made it to second on an errant pickoff attempt. That was the highlight of the offense’s night.

BASEBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO