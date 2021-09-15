CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Minute With: singer Lola Lennox on making music with family

By Lisa Keddie
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8QvZ_0bwXxqJO00

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Lola Lennox teamed up with her boyfriend, model and musician Braeden Wright as well as her famous mother, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, to work on her music during lockdown, producing six tracks for her upcoming debut EP.

London-born Lennox, who lives in Los Angeles, has released two of those songs, “Love Like That” and “Wherever You Go”, this year. Her EP is scheduled for release in 2022.

Reuters spoke to Lennox about her music and working with her mother.

Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: What is your latest track ‘Love Like That’ about?

Lennox: “It is about falling in love with somebody where it finally feels like the right person, but it’s more so to me about falling in love with yourself and finding that level of self-acceptance and being able just to feel comfortable in your own skin. I wanted to uplift people and make them feel just that.”

Q: Growing up, you followed mum into music but apparently you were too shy to share your music with her?

Lennox: “The bar in my household for making incredible music was really, really high - probably couldn’t get much higher. So I chose to keep my writing quite secretive.

“With singing, I was more open with it because I had singing teachers at school. So I was doing a lot of concerts and I was singing, but I didn’t make it a point that I wanted to make this my life as an adult. I wanted to work at it and make it something that I felt proud of before I started to share it.”

Q: It was quite a family affair producing music with your mum and your boyfriend in lockdown - how did that go? What is Annie like to work with?

“So there’s a great level of respect in the studio. We both listen. We both feel that the other person has something interesting to offer and that’s worth listening to. We’re both perfectionists ... Braeden’s a perfectionist too.

“We really spend time honing every sound that’s in there. And ... just spending that time really diving into the details and the subtleties really helps bring out the best of the song.”

Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

