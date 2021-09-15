Friends of Mount Agamenticus to host Plein Air Paint Out on Sept. 25
YORK, Maine — A group of about 20 artists from across New England will showcase their talents during the first annual Plein Air Paint Out at Mount Agamenticus. On a regular day, painters, drawers, photographers and artists of all different mediums can be seen using the landscape to inspire their work, which is one of the reasons this event came to life, said Donna Haskins, a volunteer for Friends of Mount Agamenticus.www.seacoastonline.com
