Brightwood Library in Springfield offering up 20 books for youngsters to read during Hispanic Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD — Connecting with culture can be done through food and music and family traditions, but it can also be done through literature. For many Latino children and teens who grew up in the United States it can be difficult to connect with their ancestors, especially when knowledge of the language is lost or has become Spanglish, a combination of both English and Spanish words.www.masslive.com
