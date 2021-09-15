CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Brightwood Library in Springfield offering up 20 books for youngsters to read during Hispanic Heritage Month

By Elizabeth Román
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD — Connecting with culture can be done through food and music and family traditions, but it can also be done through literature. For many Latino children and teens who grew up in the United States it can be difficult to connect with their ancestors, especially when knowledge of the language is lost or has become Spanglish, a combination of both English and Spanish words.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair showcases artisans (photos)

DEERFIELD — When life hands you a lemon, some people might ask for salt and tequila. Or, if you are as clever as Donna Sinopoli, you use your head. Sinopoli is one of more than 100 artisans at the Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on the grounds of the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield this weekend. There are people who make pottery, soap, clothing, dolls, leather goods, photographs, furniture, jewelry and more. Sinopoli makes headbands, caps and masks. She owns CoolU headware in Pittsfield.
DEERFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

Mold proves to be health risk in workplace, homes

SPRINGFIELD — In recent weeks, mold has forced the closing of South Hadley High School and the temporary shuttering of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse here, as well as two Northampton schools, as mitigation efforts got underway to clean and remove it. Exposure to molds can lead to symptoms such...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
55K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy