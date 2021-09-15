Holyoke mayoral candidate Michael Sullivan on the issues

(Editor’s note: This is one of seven profiles of Holyoke mayoral candidates on the Sept. 21 preliminary election ballot.) Rebuilding our infrastructure is the highest priority issue facing Holyoke today. Sewer, water and natural gas are the building blocks for business expansion, residential development and public safety. We cannot build a new house on a crumbling foundation, and we cannot attract businesses that will deliver jobs to our community and allow residents to build wealth for themselves and their families if we don’t have a solid foundation supporting them. After a decade of broken promises and absent leadership, Holyoke residents are facing a harsh reality that our city has fallen behind and we have been left with fire hydrants that don’t work, miles of water and sewer pipes needing to be replaced, and the lowest household income in the entire state.