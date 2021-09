Joseph Squillacioti and Olga Kosichenko left little to chance at the 9th annual Michael’s Cause 5K Sunday at Midland Beach. Each bolted from the gun, and opened up big leads in the first mile. Even strong headwinds along the waterfront course in the last mile did little to slow the pair down, as each triumphed by more than a minute.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO