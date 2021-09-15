CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ethereum

MoonEdge Introduces Staking System as IDO Date Nears

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonEdge is a coming-of-age decentralized IDO platform dedicated to the Ethereum layer-2 solution Polygon. The platform aims to build and develop an IDO ecosystem that ensures the best of projects are not deprived of funding while everyone using the platform gets a chance to invest in these startups. Funding could be a tricky part for many promising projects as most of the VC firms and funding rounds have become exclusive groups and MoonEdge is determined to end that with its platform.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

TimeCoin(TMCN) Is Planning to Offer an Innovative DeFi System Called Creator Sponsor Staking

PRESS RELEASE. TimeCoinProtocol is a decentralized sharing economy protocol which aims to optimize world resource usage. Various applications can be built and run on the TimeCoinProtocol including third party applications. The project puts a strong focus on the Gig Economy and Creator Economy. The project has issued an original crypto currency called TimeCoin(TMCN) which is already listed on BitFrorex, BiKi, and BitMart and is planning to be listed on Binance DEX in November and other major exchanges as well. The project has raised over 7 Million USD from equity and crypto investors. There is a limited number of tokens available for special token sales ending at the end of October.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

During September DBX Will Be Listed on 7 International Exchanges

TALLIN, ESTONIA -10th September 2021- One of the most important events in the world of cryptocurrencies is scheduled for this fall! Here comes the listing of DBX tokens, entering the international crypto arena this September. The long-awaited listing of DBX will happen on 7 major cryptocurrency exchanges of the Earth....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Mux Miner Creates New System for Cryptocurrency Miners

Mux Miner has announced that it is currently working on a project to create Software-Particular Built-in Circuit (ASIC) devices that are powered by unique technology. This technology would allow those new to cryptocurrency mining to work more freely. They will be able to discover this activity thanks to pre-established hash functions.
SOFTWARE
bitcoinist.com

Akon Endorsed Platform Polker Reveal Staking Countdown and NFT Giveaway

Polker.Game has been bringing a constant stream of updates, development, and listings over the last few months – and they are not showing any sign of slowing down. Polker is one of the major sponsors of Polycon 2021, the largest Polygon event of the year – all this less than 10 days after Polygon announced the partnership and awarded a grant to Polker. The day before Polycon went live – Wednesday the 15th of September – Polker surprised the community with the announcement of a huge giveaway.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ido#Race#Vc#Layer 2 Solution#Forest Knight#Nft#Polygon Network
bitcoinist.com

Divergence: A Complete Overview of the Fast-growing DeFi Protocol

Divergence is considered one of the most promising DeFi derivatives protocols for good reasons. It is building a decentralized platform for volatility trading and hedging with a focus on digital native assets. The protocol is backed by top investors such as Mechanism Capital and KR1. Its recently announced strategic investors include Huobi Ventures and AscendEx. The protocol is planning to launch its native DIVER token on 20 September 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

BNPL Pay DeFi Protocol to Launch Token Sale on Balancer

The DeFi space has grown exponentially during the past couple years. In 2019, the entire decentralized finance ecosystem had been valued at less than $500 million. In February 2020, the DeFi market reached the $1 billion mark. Currently, the DeFi sector has reached nearly $100 billion according to available data....
MARKETS
blooloop.com

Mad Systems introduces QuickSilver’s self-monitoring capabilities

Mad Systems Inc., the award-winning audiovisual and interactive system designer and integrator, is working to make maintenance contracts obsolete, thanks to its unique QuickSilver® technology. Most AV systems need to continue running day in, day out. This means that, when a problem occurs, it is vital that it is detected...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoinist.com

Launched First Documentary Fully Funded With Bitcoin, How It Was Made Possible

Today at 9:00 pm ET, the first fully BTC founded documentary will be launch on Swan Bitcoin YouTube channel. Called “This Machine Greens: Bitcoin and the Future of Clean Energy”, it addresses the energy consumption concerns and their implications around this cryptocurrency. Raised by many politicians, mainstream media, and others,...
TV & VIDEOS
bitcoinist.com

Meet C4G3 – The First Meme Coin Index

While blockchain technology has brought along incredible innovations like the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sectors and have disrupted multiple industries while doing so, they have also brought along a craze of meme coins. While these are seen as irrelevant by some, their popularity is undeniable and that can be seen in their immense market capitalization.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

With Alonzo Done, Cardano Teases Big Partnerships In The Pipeline

Developers Input Output Global (IOG) rolled out Alonzo late Sunday evening, enabling smart contract functionality on Cardano for the first time. Naysayers had expressed doubt on whether that would happen at all, let alone happen on time. Nonetheless, with this major milestone under the belt, attention turns to the Cardano ecosystem and how it will fill out in the coming months.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

A Strategic Partnership With Cirus Foundation and D-VoiS Has Been Established

The Cirus Foundation platform will be an individual’s entryway into the digital economy by reshaping the future of data privacy. They will bring the necessary innovation to provide individuals with a genuine value from their daily routines. As a result, Cirus will develop a trustworthy, secure, and decentralized network allowing...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Own NFT Land in ERTHA Metaverse and Generate Lifetime Revenue

ERTHA metaverse is Heroes of Might and Magic game-type inspired economic and social life built on Binance Smart Chain to explore and investigate the world by choosing specializations and increasing the strength of your NFT and country. Ertha’s globe consists of 350,000 HEX land plots, represented as NFTs. By owning...
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) Dominates Digital Assets Market, Accounts For 87% Of Weekly Investment Inflows

Solana (SOL) has dominated the market recently in terms of price and adoption. The better part of a month has seen Solana claim multiple positions in the top 10 cryptos by market cap. The altcoin has done tremendously well in terms of price. Shaking off every crash with ease. Then going on to set multiple all-time highs in the space of a week. Its market cap has grown so much that it has beaten out top coins like Dogecoin and Ripple (XRP) to claim the 6th spot.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcasino and Evil Geniuses Launch First Crypto-Based Digital Gaming Partnership in eSports History

Press Release: The Jersey Patch partnership features multiple facets across EG’s DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, FGC, and Creator Rosters. September 15th, 2021, TALLINN, Estonia — Today, it was announced that crypto pioneer Bitcasino, a leading bitcoin-led casino operator, has partnered with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world. Bitcasino, part of Yolo Group, merges cryptocurrency with a digital gaming experience by offering an assortment of games and entertainment.
GAMBLING
dailyhodl.com

‘Play to Earn’ Crypto Asset Soars 542% on Heels of Binance Listing

Gaming token GALA has surged in price after crypto exchange Binance added it to the marketplace. The utility token of gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) platform Gala Games soared from $0.021 on September 12th to its current price of $0.135 – a whopping 542% gain, according to CoinGecko. Gamers can...
STOCKS
rekkerd.org

Boss introduces Waza-Air Bass Wireless Personal Amplification System

BOSS has announced a unique and inspiring over-ear playing solution for electric bassists. Equipped with breakthrough BOSS spatial technology first introduced with the Waza-Air system for guitarists, the Waza-Air Bass wireless personal amplification system provides a rich and immersive playing experience with dynamic 3D sound, premium bass-tuned amps and effects, and onboard rhythms.
ELECTRONICS
bitcoinist.com

Lessons From The “This Machine Greens” Bitcoin Documentary, Pt 2: Clean Energy

There are even more lessons in the “This Machine Greens” documentary. Could Bitcoin mining actually be a net positive for the environment? That’s their thesis. The documentary has Swan Bitcoin’s seal of approval, Enrique Posner produced it and Jamie King, of “Steal This Film” fame, directed it. In the first part of this analysis, we learned that the Bitcoin network tends to use wasted energy and goes wherever there’s cheap energy available. And renewable sources of energy are usually cheap because they’re efficient.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy