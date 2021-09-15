MoonEdge Introduces Staking System as IDO Date Nears

PRESS RELEASE. TimeCoinProtocol is a decentralized sharing economy protocol which aims to optimize world resource usage. Various applications can be built and run on the TimeCoinProtocol including third party applications. The project puts a strong focus on the Gig Economy and Creator Economy. The project has issued an original crypto currency called TimeCoin(TMCN) which is already listed on BitFrorex, BiKi, and BitMart and is planning to be listed on Binance DEX in November and other major exchanges as well. The project has raised over 7 Million USD from equity and crypto investors. There is a limited number of tokens available for special token sales ending at the end of October.

