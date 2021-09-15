MoonEdge Introduces Staking System as IDO Date Nears
MoonEdge is a coming-of-age decentralized IDO platform dedicated to the Ethereum layer-2 solution Polygon. The platform aims to build and develop an IDO ecosystem that ensures the best of projects are not deprived of funding while everyone using the platform gets a chance to invest in these startups. Funding could be a tricky part for many promising projects as most of the VC firms and funding rounds have become exclusive groups and MoonEdge is determined to end that with its platform.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0