One of Britain’s busiest motorways, which orbits most of Greater London, is again being targeted by climate protesters in a demonstration that has already seen 25 activists arrested, parts of Europe’s longest ring road blocked and huge traffic queues building up.The protests are being led by a group known as Insulate Britain, which is demanding that Boris Johnson’s government take action on home insulation to tackle its role in global heating and energy waste.The group said in a statement that 89 of its members had taken part in Wednesday’s demonstration during the morning rush hour by blocking two sections...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO