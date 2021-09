Though it cannot be argued that Mayor Coogan is a reasonably nice guy, running a $300M corporation like our city of 89000 people, does not require nice. It does require strategic planning, solid decision making, and a little backbone. Every now and again, perhaps a discussion with all department heads and the city council for their appropriate input, would be the right thing to do. A view from the outside however, shows that our current mayor isn’t able to check any of those boxes. As we approach an important election in our city, we should take this opportunity to move the city forward in a positive way.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO